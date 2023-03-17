Home States Odisha

Odisha man fakes own death to evade money lender

Sarat Parichha had hatched a conspiracy to evade repaying his loan and was traced at Mumbai.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A migrant labourer of Baria village within Adava police limits in Gajapati district was arrested from Mumbai for faking his own death to evade repayment of hand loan of Rs 15,000 he had availed from a local money lender.

R Udayagiri SDPO Dilip Nayak said the labourer, Sarat Parichha had hatched a conspiracy to evade repaying his loan and was traced at Mumbai. On March 6, a video clip of Parichha being thrashed by some people in Tamil Nadu was received on the mobile phone of one of his relatives. While Parichha’s family claimed he was killed in the assault, they urged the police and some other people to bring back his body from Tamil Nadu. Some locals also urged the state government to arrange funds to bring back Parichha’s body to his native village.

“We registered a case suo motu and started a probe,” said Nayak. He said Gajapati police contacted its counterparts in Tamil Nadu but the latter denied knowledge of any such incident occurring in the state. When Parichha’s mobile phone was tracked, it showed Mumbai as his location. Soon a team of police from Adava rushed to Mumbai and nabbed Parichha. He was produced in a court in Mumbai and taken on remand.

The team returned to Adava with Parichha on Tuesday evening. Parichha had initially migrated to Kerala and later shifted to Tamil Nadu to work as a labourer. However, the video of the labourer being thrashed by a mob, which he had reportedly staged, was not shot in Tamil Nadu but in Mumbai.

During interrogation, Parichha confessed to have taken a hand loan of Rs 15,000 from a money lender and in order to evade its repayment, faked his own death. A case has been registered against him under sections 420, 468, 471 and 384 of IPC and 66B of IT Act, said the SDPO.

