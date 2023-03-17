Odisha: Mother among two held for branding kid with hot iron rod

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Bayree police on Thursday arrested a woman and her cousin for allegedly branding her four-year-old son with a hot iron rod over a petty issue. The accused were identified as 30-year-old Rashmita Mohapatra and her cousin Kamalakanta (36) of Gopapur village near Chhatia in Jajpur district.

Sources said the incident came to light on Tuesday, after a local who had gone to Rashmita’s house, noticed burn injuries on the kid’s body. The matter was further taken to the local sarpanch and a complaint lodged with the District Child Protection Committee (DCPC). Based on the complaint, a delegation of the DCPC reached the village in the night and took the child to the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Speaking on the matter IIC Pradip Kumar Kanungo said the DCPC filed a complaint against the accused duo following an investigation. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered and the duo arrested on the day. “They were produced in court and later remanded in judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected,” he added.

Sources said Rashmi had married a man of Tarapur village in 2018 but left her in-laws place with her son after a misunderstanding between the couple in 2020. Since then she had been staying with her son and cousin brother in Gopapur village. Locals alleged she beat her son frequently and even chained him on several occasions.

