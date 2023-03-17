Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases in a day after 4 months

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. The persons tested positive for SARS-CoV2 are in the 18-years plus age group. This is the highest single day spike in Covid infection in last four months.

Amid the rise in H3N2 influenza cases across the country, the spurt in Covid-19 cases has come as a concern for the health administration. The state had been reporting cases in single digits since December with zero cases on several days in January, February and March.

According to the Covid dashboard, with the 11 new cases, the active cases in the state climbed to 32. Only six patients recovered on the day. Sources said most of the fresh Covid cases were from Khurda and Cuttack. As many as 5,050 samples were tested during the period.

The rise in Covid-19 cases came on the day when the Centre issued instructions to six states -Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka and Gujarat, which have been reporting higher numbers of cases for last few weeks. Apart from the Covid-19 cases, H3N2 influenza cases has also gone up to 61 in the state. Two fresh H3N2 positive cases have been detected from 62 samples tested this month. Earlier, 59 positive cases were found among 225 samples.

Health experts have urged the state government to follow a risk assessment-based approach and monitor if there is any cluster of cases to prevent and contain Covid-19 without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic. Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra advised people with flu symptoms to immediately go for Covid test and isolate themselves to prevent further spread of infection.

“Since people infected with H3N2 virus exhibit symptoms similar to Covid-19 and suffer from fever, cough and breathlessness, they must go for Covid test first. If they are Covid negative, they can go for H3N2 virus testing. Covid screening is a must as H3N2 is unlikely to harm people unless they are having comorbidities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Health department has asked districts to intensify surveillance and issued an advisory asking people not to take medicines, especially antibiotics on their own and consult doctors. There is no need for antibiotics in case of viral infection and consumption of antibiotics without consultation of doctors will lead to resistance, warned director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra.

