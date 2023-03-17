Student dies while appearing board exams in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a tragic incident, a class X student died after falling unconscious while writing the board examination at the Damanjodi Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir here on Thursday. Sources said, the student Kuna Pujari was writing the general science examination paper being conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, when he fainted all of a sudden. The conducting authority present at the spot, reportedly administered him with first-aid.However, he subsequently became critical after which the examination superintendent sent him to the nearest Nalco hospital for treatment. But Kuna succumbed while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

His father Ram Pujari later revealed that Kuna suffered from epilepsy and had fainted on numerous occasions earlier. Following his death Damanjodi IIC Gaurahari Sahu reached the hospital and began investigation. The body was later sent to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH) for postmortem. Meanwhile, the matter is being investigated to ascertain the exact cause of his death.Kuna was a student of Malusanta Nodal High School in Mathalput. The incident left the entire town mourning.

