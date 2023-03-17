Unfazed by drivers' strike, groom walks 28 km through the night to wedding in Odisha

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A marriage procession without decorated vehicles and a DJ is unthinkable nowadays but in Rayagada district, not just the barati but even the groom walked 28 km for the wedding, due to the drivers' stir across Odisha.

The non-availability of vehicles due to the ongoing strike by the Drivers' Ekta Mahamanch forced the wedding party to walk from Parthiguda village on Thursday night. They finally reached the bride's place at 3 am.

The 22-year-old groom Naresh Praska had arranged for four SUVs for the wedding procession but when the drivers went on strike, his plans went haywire. "We sent materials needed for the marriage on two-wheelers and around 30 members of the family, relatives and friends including eight women decided to walk. It was a long walk but also a memorable experience," said Naresh. Parthiguda village comes under Sunakhandi GP of Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada.

Family members of the bride were delighted when the groom arrived with the procession and made all arrangements for their reception.

ALSO READ | Drivers' to continue strike in Odisha despite government's assurance

Since the wedding party reached during the wee hours of Friday, the marriage rituals started late and were solemnised by noon, followed by the feast which was supposed to be a dinner but eventually turned into a lunch for the wedding party and their guests.

Naresh's marriage was fixed with a girl from Dibalapadu village. The return journey of the groom and his wedding party will be quicker as vehicles are now available, said Sundar Praska, a close friend of the groom.

"We are tribals and acquainted with long walks. We are also familiar with the roads even at night and walking for marriages was common. However, for the past few years, vehicles have been used," said the uncle of the bride.

BERHAMPUR: A marriage procession without decorated vehicles and a DJ is unthinkable nowadays but in Rayagada district, not just the barati but even the groom walked 28 km for the wedding, due to the drivers' stir across Odisha. The non-availability of vehicles due to the ongoing strike by the Drivers' Ekta Mahamanch forced the wedding party to walk from Parthiguda village on Thursday night. They finally reached the bride's place at 3 am. The 22-year-old groom Naresh Praska had arranged for four SUVs for the wedding procession but when the drivers went on strike, his plans went haywire. "We sent materials needed for the marriage on two-wheelers and around 30 members of the family, relatives and friends including eight women decided to walk. It was a long walk but also a memorable experience," said Naresh. Parthiguda village comes under Sunakhandi GP of Kalyansinghpur block of Rayagada.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Family members of the bride were delighted when the groom arrived with the procession and made all arrangements for their reception. ALSO READ | Drivers' to continue strike in Odisha despite government's assurance Since the wedding party reached during the wee hours of Friday, the marriage rituals started late and were solemnised by noon, followed by the feast which was supposed to be a dinner but eventually turned into a lunch for the wedding party and their guests. Naresh's marriage was fixed with a girl from Dibalapadu village. The return journey of the groom and his wedding party will be quicker as vehicles are now available, said Sundar Praska, a close friend of the groom. "We are tribals and acquainted with long walks. We are also familiar with the roads even at night and walking for marriages was common. However, for the past few years, vehicles have been used," said the uncle of the bride.