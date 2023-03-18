Home States Odisha

DGCA team says Utkela airstrip set to get clearance

Utkela, which is around 15 km away from Bhawanipatna, is listed under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  A four-member team from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) visited Utkela airstrip in Kalahandi on Friday for inspection of the compliance parametres and interacted with the district administration and PWD officials.

Utkela, which is around 15 km away from Bhawanipatna, is listed under the Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) scheme. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had allotted Rs 16 crore in 2016-17 for its development. It is now reportedly complete with necessary  civil and infrastructure works in place.

After inspection, the team reported that the airstrip is ready and can get final approval and licence for commercial landing of 16-seater planes. After Jharsuguda and Jeypore, Utkela airstrip will soon have flights to and from Raipur and Bhubaneswar, they informed.

Besides, completion of 915-metre-long runway, other infrastructure facilities like terminal building, control room, overhead water tank, rest room, fire service barrack, taxi way, boundary wall as per specification and Long T precision path approach indicator have been installed and security related compliances met, the members stated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Utkela airstrip Director General of Civil Aviation
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp