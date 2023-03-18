Home States Odisha

Drivers postpone strike, supply of essential commodities resumes in Odisha

The drivers federation, however, stated to intensify protests across the state and its members will even attempt self-immolation in front of Naveen Nivas if their 10-point charter of demands.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

A man collects green peas from a pile of rotten vegetables thrown at Unit 1 market in Bhubaneswar, as trucks carrying the greens were stuck due to drivers’ stir across the state. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after refusing to call off its protest, the Drivers Ekata Maha Mancha on Friday postponed its agitation following assurance from the government that its demands will be looked into within three months.

The drivers federation, however, stated it will intensify the protests across the state and its members will even attempt self-immolation in front of Naveen Nivas if their 10-point charter of demands including social security, pension, insurance, parking, toilet facilities and death benefits are not met within the set time-frame.

In a video message, Maha Mancha president Prasant Menduli urged the members to return and join work. “General public suffered due to the protests and fuel supply was also hit in the state. Lawyers and others advised us that the government’s written statement on fulfilling our demands should be considered, following which we decided to postpone the strike for 90 days,” Menduli said.

The decision was taken after chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena reiterated through a video message that their demand will be considered and requested them to call off the strike. Jena was joined by DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal and other senior officials in a high-level meeting  after the drivers refused to withdraw their protests across the state.

The DGP also warned the protesters that stringent action will be initiated if they did not cease the strike immediately as the government had already reached out to them.Earlier on the day, Sambalpur police took around 165 protesters into preventive custody after receiving information that they were planning to block the national highway. Hundreds of drivers also protested in Chandikhol.

Meanwhile, supply of essential commodities including fuel limped back to normalcy on Friday. “Everyday around 500 tankers are loaded with fuel across the state. However, only 200 tankers were loaded on Friday owing to the uncertainties regarding the strike. On priority basis, fuel was supplied to petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack,” said Sanjay Lath, general secretary of Utkal Petroleum Association.Lath said fuel was supplied to other districts too but to a lesser extent and the situation is likely to improve by Saturday.

