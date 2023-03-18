Inter-state transport fraud busted, 5 held with stolen goods worth Rs 38 lakh

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela police with help of their Patna counterparts in Bihar busted an inter-state transport fraud racket by arresting five persons on Thursday. The accused were identified as kingpin of the racket Dhiraj Kumar Singh alias Gourav (25) of Rourkela and his associates Rajbir Sharma (24), Gourav Kumar (25), Dipa Sharma (39) and Arati Sharma (41). Stolen goods of a reputed brand worth around Rs 38 lakh were recovered from their possession.

Police on Friday said around 1,400 cartons of non-durable consumer goods including 1,208 boxes of household name Hindustan Unilever were dispatched from the stock point at Gouri Chowk in Bihar’s Patna district for Ramgarh in Jharkhand on March 4. However, the consignment was diverted to Rourkela. A complaint was lodged in Gouri Chowk police station in this regard on March 13.

Rourkela SP Mukesh K Bhamoo said during investigation, RN Pali police traced the truck used to transport the consignment, in a garage. The accused were modifying the truck to change its look and registration number.

After the truck was diverted to Rourkela, the consignment was unloaded. Police raided the garage and seized 1,208 carton boxes of Hindustan Unilever mostly having cosmetic goods worth around `38 lakh.

Police sources said using the pseudonym of Prakash Sahu and a fake registration number for his truck, Dhiraj managed to get the consignment on his vehicle for transportation. Once the consignment was unloaded at Rourkela, Rajbir, Gourav, Dipa and Arati disposed of the goods.

The SP further informed that truck owner Dhiraj and his associates were arrested and handed over to Bihar police. An SUV, a car and four mobile phones were also seized from them. Efforts are underway to recover the rest of the stolen items and further investigation is on.



