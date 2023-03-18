Memo to President on Rs 1000 railway allocation to Mayurbhanj district

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Alleging that railway sector in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district was neglected, former Rajya Sabha member and Advisor in SC/ST Welfare department, Government of Odisha, Sarojini Hembram, submitted memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urging her intervention into the matter.

Hembram alleged that the Centre allocated a meagre Rs 1,000 for development of railway infrastructure in Mayurbhanj district in this year’s budget despite receiving crores of revenue from mines and other sectors. She said that the long-standing demand of rail connectivity between Budhamara and Chakulia and Bangiriposi and Garumahisani is still just in pen and paper despite several reiterations.

The former parliamentarian further demanded train service between between Bangiriposi and Puri and extension of Baleswar-Bhubaneswar MEMU train up to Bangiriposi.“I request the President to intervene into the matter,” the memorandum stated. She submitted another memorandum to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw apprising him of the same.

