Missing boy case: NHRC summons Jagatsinghpur SP on April 24 

Published: 18th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi

National Human Rights Commission headquarters in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) through an order issued on Thursday, has directed the Jagatsinghpur SP to appear before the statutory body in person on April 24 with the current status on the case of 14-year-old Pritam Das who went missing in the Paradip sea beach in May last year.

Pritam, a class IX student of Bethany Convent High School, Paradip, had on May 14 last year, gone to the Paradip beach for bathing along with his two friends - Biswajit and Abhijeet. While his friends returned home, Pritam did not. Later while searching for him, his family members found his cycle, school uniform and bag lying near the lighthouse of the beach.

Locals suspected he might have been swept away by the strong water currents. Later his father Pramod Kumar Das filed an FIR with Jatadhari Marine police after which a case under section 363 of the IPC was registered.

Meanwhile, basing on the demands of human rights activist Subrat Das, the apex rights panel directed the SP to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the matter on January 30 this year.  However, when the ATR was not submitted within the said period, the Jagatsinghpur SP was issued fresh summons on Thursday to appear before the commission on April 24 with a current status report on the case. 

