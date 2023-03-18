Home States Odisha

Odisha drivers' stir: 42 drivers arrested for attacking police personnel

The drivers pelted stones at the cops, six policemen suffered injuries.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:09 AM

Drivers staging protest at Chandikhole chowk in Jajpur on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/SAMBALPUR/JAJPUR:  Ganjam police arrested 42 drivers on the charge of attacking cops at Pukudibandha chowk here and produced them in court on Friday. On Thursday, members of the Drivers’ Ekta Mahamancha had clashed with police after the latter tried to disperse them from NH-16. At least 12 police personnel sustained injuries, six of them grievously, in the clash.

Sources said the agitating drivers forcibly blocked the NH-16 at Pukudibandha chowk and detained thousands of trucks carrying essential commodities. When police rushed to the spot, the agitators started pelting stones at them. Golanthara IIC Bibekananda Mahanta and Gopalpur SI Jaya Chandra Mallick were among the six cops who suffered serious injuries.

Following the incident, police launched a manhunt for the drivers involved in the attack and arrested some of them. Several other accused drivers are absconding and efforts are underway to nab them, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

The six seriously injured cops are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital and their condition is stable. Similarly, Sambalpur police picked up over 150 drivers who were on way to hold a protest meeting at Jayantpur on Friday. Police said the meeting was supposed to be attended by drivers from all the nine blocks of the district to discuss their plans to block the national highway in Sambalpur. 

To foil their road blockade plan, the agitating drivers were taken into preventive custody. However, they were released on PR bond. Additional SP Tapan Mohanty said the arrested drivers gave a written undertaking stating that they will not indulge in any such activities for next three months following which they were released.

In Jajpur, hundreds of drivers from across the district congregated at Chandikhole chowk and continued their agitation seeking fulfilment of their demands. In the morning, at least 2,000 drivers under the banner of Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha reached NH-16 and staged a peaceful protest. On being informed, local police rushed to the spot apprehending law and order problem. At least 10 platoons of police force were deployed at the protest site. 

Jajpur SP Vineet Agrawal also reached the spot and held discussion with the agitating drivers. After the SP’s intervention, the drivers left the spot.  

