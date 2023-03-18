Odisha gears up to meet energy transition goals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In its efforts to achieve energy transition goal, the state government on Wednesday asked all departments to prepare a comprehensive energy action plan and their vision statement within a month to fulfill the climate commitments and energy saving. Chairing a meeting of the state level steering committee on energy transition, chief secretary Pradeep Jena gave this direction to all departments.

The plan will provide actionable inputs for energy transition in various departments to achieve the assigned target of energy efficiency and conservation by the Centre. This covers energy supply and demand across various sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, industries, transport, urban development, tourism and others.He further suggested to create a dedicated team to support various departments in this exercise as clean energy is the need of the hour.

Additional chief secretary Energy Nikunja Dhal told the meeting that a MoU has been signed between the department of energy and GIZ, Germany to develop the state energy action plan for Odisha. PwC, the consulting firm, is working under the technical assistance of GIZ for developing the action plan which is a data-driven exercise.

Dhal said a holistic plan is being prepared covering all the forms of energy like electricity, petrol, diesel and fossil fuel. It will cover the aspects of increasing the share of clean energy in the energy supply mix of the state, energy efficiency and energy conservation. A state-of-the-art energy modelling decision support tool will be developed for future actionable scenario modelling by user department, he added.Additional chief secretary, Steels and Mines, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, finance secretary Vishal Dev, health secretary Shalini Pandit and senior officials of all the departments participated in discussions.

