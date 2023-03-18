Odisha government staff to get advance for buying EVs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will provide interest free advance to its employees to purchase electric vehicles (EVs).A set of guidelines were issued in this regard on Friday to streamline and maintain uniformity in procedure and avoid consequential irregularities in the matter of sanction of such advance. As per the Finance department office memorandum, the advance for purchase of EVs for the state government employees will be available only up to December 31, 2025. Applications received after the expiry of the policy period will not be considered.

The interest free advance for purchase of electric operated motor car will be available only to Group-A and Group-B category of government employees and that of two wheeler (electric motorcycle/scooter/scooty) will be available to Group-C and Group-D employees and above. The advance amount is limited to 75 per cent of the cost of EV cars (ex-showroom price) subject to maximum of Rs 15 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh for two wheeler EVs.

The advance amount will be recovered in a maximum of 100 consecutive monthly installments. Recovery of the advance will be regulated in such a manner that the same can be recovered before one year of the date of superannuation, the memorandum stated. In case any government employee retires or dies without paying the full loan amount, the residual amount needs to be recovered from his/her arrear salary bill, leave salary bill, pension, commutation pension or gratuity before disbursement. If he/she resigns from government service, the amount will be recovered under OPDR Act.

“If any government servant so desires, he/she is allowed to repay the installments in advance. Employees have to furnish the copy of registration certificate, insurance and retail invoice to the sanctioning authority within three months from the date of release of the advances,” the memorandum added.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will provide interest free advance to its employees to purchase electric vehicles (EVs).A set of guidelines were issued in this regard on Friday to streamline and maintain uniformity in procedure and avoid consequential irregularities in the matter of sanction of such advance. As per the Finance department office memorandum, the advance for purchase of EVs for the state government employees will be available only up to December 31, 2025. Applications received after the expiry of the policy period will not be considered. The interest free advance for purchase of electric operated motor car will be available only to Group-A and Group-B category of government employees and that of two wheeler (electric motorcycle/scooter/scooty) will be available to Group-C and Group-D employees and above. The advance amount is limited to 75 per cent of the cost of EV cars (ex-showroom price) subject to maximum of Rs 15 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh for two wheeler EVs. The advance amount will be recovered in a maximum of 100 consecutive monthly installments. Recovery of the advance will be regulated in such a manner that the same can be recovered before one year of the date of superannuation, the memorandum stated. In case any government employee retires or dies without paying the full loan amount, the residual amount needs to be recovered from his/her arrear salary bill, leave salary bill, pension, commutation pension or gratuity before disbursement. If he/she resigns from government service, the amount will be recovered under OPDR Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “If any government servant so desires, he/she is allowed to repay the installments in advance. Employees have to furnish the copy of registration certificate, insurance and retail invoice to the sanctioning authority within three months from the date of release of the advances,” the memorandum added.