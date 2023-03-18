Odisha: Tehsildar faces the axe as man dies after suicide bid

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Nuapada tehsildar, Debendra Rout was placed under suspension on Friday by the collector following the death of the 37-year-old man, who attempted self-immolation in front of his office on Thursday allegedly due to delay in resolution of a land-related issue.

After his self-immolation bid, Jagdish Chouhan was first rushed to Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) and later referred to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. He had reportedly suffered 70 per cent burns.

Jagdish succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at VIMSAR late on Thursday night. Subsequently, on Friday morning, the District Bar Association along with few locals gheraoed the office of the district collector demanding action against the tehsildar and compensation to the family.

The bar association also submitted a memorandum in this regard alleging that the tehsildar, Debendra and two additonal tehsildars humiliated and ill-treated Jagdish. They demanded arrest of the tehsildar and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased besides a job to a family member. While the protest continued for four hours, some agitators were later called to discuss the matter with the collector. Subsequently, the protest was withdrawn after they got assurance of action.

Nuapada collector, Hemakanta Say said, “Basing on the preliminary report, the tehsildar has been placed under suspension. However, the ADM, Nuapada has been asked to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report.”

On the other hand, police is also investigating the matter on the basis of the complaint lodged by the family members. Terming the incident as unfortunate, the collector said the exact reason behind the incident can be confirmed after we get the report,” he said.

On the other hand, the ADM along with sub-collector and few other administration officials visited the house of the deceased at Kalyanpur village in Amsena panchayat within Jonk-Khariar road police limits and met his family. Jagdish is survived by his wife and two minor sons.



