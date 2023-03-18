Home States Odisha

Renewable energy generation rose by over 1,200 MW in 10 years: Odisha Energy Minister

Minister said 60,617.96 MW of renewable energy was generated from hydro, solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, green hydrogen/green ammonia project or any other renewable sources.

Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb

Odisha minister Pratap Keshari Deb (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Renewable energy generation in the state has shot up from 4,545 MW in 2012-13 to 5,753.5 MW in 2021-22, Energy minister Pratap Keshari Deb informed the Assembly on Friday. Replying to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi, the minister said 60,617.96 MW of renewable energy was generated from hydro, small hydro, ground mounted solar, rooftop solar, floating solar, canal top solar, wind, biomass, waste-to energy, green hydrogen/green ammonia project or any other renewable sources in the last 10 years.

Of the 60,617.96 MW, the highest 55,284.39 MW was from hydro power project, 2,919.72 MW was from small hydro electric project (SHEP), 1,870.95 MW from ground mounted solar, 449.27 MW from biomass and only 93.64 MW from roof top solar. As per the minister’s statement in the House, hydro generation has come down from 6,790.73 MW in 2013-14 to 4,667.25 in 2021-22 and the power generated from ground-mounted solar went up from 9.45 MW in 2012-13 to 578.45 MW in 2021-22. The energy from SHEP has also gone up to 377 MW now from 242.21 MW 10 years back.“The state government has made an allocation of Rs 50 crore for renewable energy development fund and another Rs 50 crore for green energy transmission corridor,” Deb said.

In a separate reply, the minister stated around 2,000 MW of generation capacity has been added in the state in last two decades in the form of 1320 MW thermal capacity by OPGC, 560 MW of renewable energy capacity and 109 MW of small hydro capacity.  “Odisha is prioritising the use of renewable energy in the energy mix and this is why the state was able to meet 98 pc of the RPO target in 2021-22,” he said. Deb informed that the state government is replacing aged out conductors to reduce transmission losses. Adoption of modern hardware like wedge connectors and boltless clamps will also help to reduce transmission losses, he added.

