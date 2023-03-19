College students in Odisha held with ganja

Home States Odisha

Published: 19th March 2023

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: As many as eight persons including five college-going students were arrested from the Nandapur area here on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of ganja.

The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar and Sadam Hussain of the Champaran area in Bihar, Laxmidhar Khila of Katwa, West Bengal and the five collegians.

Sources said the students procured the contraband from Khila and were on way to supply the same to Kumar and Hussain waiting at the Damanjodi railway station, when they were apprehended, said Nandapur SDPO Sanjay Mohapatra.

“The incident has raised concerns about the increased involvement of youth in the illegal business and highlights the need for strict action to curb the menace,” said social activist Narasingha Patnaik.

