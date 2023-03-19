Home States Odisha

Govt working to make Odisha a manufacturing hub, says Pratap Deb

Besides, he said the government has come up with 11 policies for different sectors including MSME and tourisms in facility and subsidy is being provided to new businesses that come forward.

Published: 19th March 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb. (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb. (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is working to make Odisha a manufacturing hub, said Industries and MSME minister Pratap Keshari Deb. Attending the third edition of Business Eminence Award 2023, organised by Orissa Post and Dharitri here the minister said the state government has already attracted investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore in the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022.

Besides, he said the government has come up with 11 policies for different sectors including MSME and tourism in the facility and subsidy is being provided to new businesses that come forward. He encouraged local entrepreneurs to use these policies and facilities. Deb said Odisha has all the resources to achieve a top position.

Dharitri and Orissa Post editors Tathagata Satpathy and Deb conferred Business Eminence Award to FICCI president and IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda during the event. The FICCI president in his address said Odisha at present is doing great by turning into a leading investment destination on the basis of reforms and measures to improve the ease of doing business. This has happened because of the focused approach and good policies by the state government, he said.

He said it is also important for the manufacturing sector to step up and increase the growth rate. Satpathy said evolving from an agri-based society, Odisha is now a modern industrial and mining-dependent economy. The role of micro, small and medium enterprises play a vital role in State’s growth. Orissa Post and Dharitri CEO Adyasha Satpathy also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manufacturing hub Pratap Keshari Deb
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp