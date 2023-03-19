Govt working to make Odisha a manufacturing hub, says Pratap Deb

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is working to make Odisha a manufacturing hub, said Industries and MSME minister Pratap Keshari Deb. Attending the third edition of Business Eminence Award 2023, organised by Orissa Post and Dharitri here the minister said the state government has already attracted investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore in the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2022.

Besides, he said the government has come up with 11 policies for different sectors including MSME and tourism in the facility and subsidy is being provided to new businesses that come forward. He encouraged local entrepreneurs to use these policies and facilities. Deb said Odisha has all the resources to achieve a top position.

Dharitri and Orissa Post editors Tathagata Satpathy and Deb conferred Business Eminence Award to FICCI president and IMFA managing director Subhrakant Panda during the event. The FICCI president in his address said Odisha at present is doing great by turning into a leading investment destination on the basis of reforms and measures to improve the ease of doing business. This has happened because of the focused approach and good policies by the state government, he said.

He said it is also important for the manufacturing sector to step up and increase the growth rate. Satpathy said evolving from an agri-based society, Odisha is now a modern industrial and mining-dependent economy. The role of micro, small and medium enterprises play a vital role in State’s growth. Orissa Post and Dharitri CEO Adyasha Satpathy also spoke.

