Holy mast for Budhi Thakurani Yatra erected in Odisha

The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in April, 1672. Dera, a community of weavers and their head Desibehera, play a major role in the rituals.

BERHAMPUR: The holy mast for the biennial Maa Budhi Thakurani Yatra was erected at Desibehera Street here as per schedule late on Friday night.

A large number of devotees stayed awake till early Saturday morning to participate in the procession which started from Thakurani temple street and culminated at Desibehera Street. The timing and date of the important ritual were fixed by Sidhanti, the priest of the yatra.

The first Thakurani Yatra was celebrated in April 1672. Dera, a community of weavers and their head Desibehera, play a major role in the rituals. Yatra organiser Durga Prasad Desibehera said the district administration has allowed the yatra to be conducted for 28 days from April 4 to May 1. During this period, the Goddess will leave the Thakurani temple and stay at a temporary shrine at Desibehera street.

