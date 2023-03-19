Home States Odisha

NHAI to remove mazar, temple near Bhanpur

The two religious institutions which have been served eviction notice are Pir Baba Mazar and Hanuman temple located at the spot.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated steps for the removal of encroachments from the NH-16 stretch within the Cuttack Sadar police station. The NHAI has issued notice for the removal of two unauthorised religious structures encroaching the NH-16 at Bhanpur. The two religious institutions which have been served eviction notice are Pir Baba Mazar and Hanuman temple located at the spot.

NHAI has issued notice to the management of the two religious institutions to remove the structures within seven days.

“You may make representation within seven days to the project director, NHAI, PIU, Bhubaneswar and such representation if made, shall be heard on March 27 at PIU, Bhubaneswar and failure to comply with this notice shall render you liable to penalty and summary eviction from the aforementioned highway land under sub-section 6 of section 26 of the control of National Highways (Land & Traffic) Act-2002,” read the notice.

