Rain brings relief from heat in Odisha

However, thunderstorm and lightning activity is expected to reduce from Monday onwards.

Published: 19th March 2023 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Badambadi

Waterlogged Badambadi road after a brief spell of rain on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The citizens experienced relief from hot weather conditions as parts of Odisha witnessed rainfall and thunderstorm activity on Saturday. The twin city witnessed showers in the evening and waterlogging was also reported in a few parts.

Balasore recorded 41 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on the day, Koraput 27.1 mm and Bargarh 22 mm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms in some parts of the state on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind reaching 40 km/hr to 50km/hr is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and nine other districts on Sunday, said the national weather forecaster.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in many parts of the state on the day under the influence of a trough and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. However, thunderstorm and lightning activity is expected to reduce from Monday onwards.

There will be no large change in day temperature during the next two days and thereafter it will gradually rise by 2 degree Celsius to 4 degrees at many places in the state, said Das.

