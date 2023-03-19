Home States Odisha

Ruckus in Assembly over ‘officer raj’ in Odisha

The House returned to normalcy following assurance from the Speaker that he will take up the issue with the government.

Published: 19th March 2023 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly. (Image used for representational purpose only). (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Saturday witnessed huge commotion with the Opposition BJP and Congress trooping to the well of the House protesting the ‘officer raj’ prevailing in the state and shouting slogans against the government.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha was forced to adjourn the House till 4 pm.

As soon as the question-answer session started, CPI (M) MLA Laxman Munda sat on a dharna near the Speaker’s podium demanding action against the Koida block development officer (BDO) for assaulting a school representative. Demanding immediate transfer of the BDO, Munda said the state government is not carrying out the order of the Speaker who had directed to take necessary action following an inquiry.

Lending support to Munda, members of the BJP and Congress went to the well of the House and created a furore. The Opposition members continued to attack the government even during zero hours over Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahu’s visit to the office of the chief secretary.

Expressing disapproval to the minister handing over a cheque of Rs 75,000 as a contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), Congress MLA Narsingh Mishra said, “It was highly disgraceful. As a minister, she has lowered the dignity of the Assembly.”He said the minister should have handed over the cheque to the chief minister. If that was not possible, the minister could have called the chief secretary to her office not the other way around.

As the same situation prevailed even after the House reassembled at 4 pm and the Opposition demanded action against the Koida BDO, the Speaker convened an all-party meeting by adjourning the House temporarily. The House returned to normalcy following an assurance from the Speaker that he will take up the issue with the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha assembly Bikram Keshari Arukha
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp