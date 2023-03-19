Home States Odisha

Sans doors, windows and road, UP school in ruins

Sources said it has a big hall divided into four rooms with asbestos roof but there are no doors or windows.

Government UP School

The Government UP School in Adari village | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when school transformation is being given priority by the state government, many schools in the Kandhamal district are in a bad shape. The Government UP School in Adari village of Kotgarh block is a case in point. A victim of neglect ever since it was established in 2010, the school with a student strength of 26 from classes I to V, runs in a dilapidated structure.

Sources said it has a big hall divided into four rooms with an asbestos roof but there are no doors or windows. Stray animals like dogs and monkeys often make their way into the school building. To add to the woes, there are no roads leading to the school. Students reportedly have to walk through farmland embankments to reach the institution. The situation gets worse during the rainy season.

Headmaster Bali Pradhan and assistant teacher Dasarathi Martha said, “We had tried apprising the higher authorities of the school’s condition several times in the past but to no avail.”

Speaking on the matter, school management committee president Surat Patamajhi threatened that the management would gherao the block office and block education office if no steps were taken to improve the school’s condition soon.

Both the assistant block education officer and block development officer were unavailable to comment on the matter.

