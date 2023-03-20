Home States Odisha

Amit Shah visit to Bhadrak postponed

Published: 20th March 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The proposed visit of Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah to the state on March 26 has reportedly been postponed.

“Information available from Delhi said that the March 26 visit of Shah has been called off without assigning any reason. There is no official communication from either the central party office or from the office of the Home Ministry about the cancellation of the visit,” sources in the state unit of the party said.

It is assumed that Shah might have some pressing engagement in Delhi or poll-bound Karnataka. It will be cleared within a day or two, the sources said. Shah was scheduled to visit the state for a day on March 26 as part of his Lok Sabha Pravas programme.

Arrangements were underway for his visit to Bhadrak district where he was scheduled to address a public rally in the Dhamnagar Assembly constituency and meet party workers. Some leaders from other parties were expected to join the BJP in the presence of Shah.

A BJP team led by the party’s state general secretary Golak Mohapatra had visited the public meeting venue a couple of days ago to take stock of the preparations.

