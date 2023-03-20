BJD sweeps apex cooperative societies body polls in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD continued its victory march in the state by sweeping the polls for the president of apex cooperative societies. The BJD nominees won all 15 posts of president in the societies. Though BJP and Congress fielded their candidates for all the societies, the two parties drew a blank. Sources said some of the Congress voters crossed over to the ruling party at the last moment.

The BJD had also dominated the panchayat and urban local body elections held last year. While the regional outfit had won all the 30 posts of zilla parishad president, it had also grabbed 76 out of the 108 urban local bodies .

While Kishore Chandra Pradhani has been elected as president of Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED), Bholeswar Swain is the new head of the Odisha State Poultry Products Cooperative Marketing Federation. Limited (OPPOLFED).

Similarly, T Prasad Rao Dora is the new president of Odisha State Cooperative Bank Limited (OSCB) while Ashish Kumar Mohanty will head the Odisha SC and ST Development Finance Cooperative Corporation. Bhagirathi Nanda has been elected as the president of the Odisha Cooperative Tassar and Silk Federation Limited (SERIFED).

