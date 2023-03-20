Man abducts, rapes woman as marriage called off in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 33-year-old man, who faked as a scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), allegedly raped the woman he was supposed to marry after the latter’s parents called off their wedding.

Markat Nagar police on Sunday arrested Abinash Mishra on charges of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman from Jajpur.

As per the complaint, the victim’s family had come to know Mishra had posted false information about his employment status on the matrimonial site. When they called off the wedding, he allegedly abducted the woman and raped her. He also recorded the act on his mobile phone and blackmailed the victim. The accused was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint several months after the alleged sexual assault.

Mishra who hails from Jajpur town resides at Bima Bihar locality in CDA-Sector-9 area of the city while the victim is a native of Athagarh town.According to police sources, the accused faking as an ICMR scientist had got close to the woman after they connected on the matrimonial site last year.

Meanwhile, victim’s family verified Mishra’s false matrimonial profile and broke off the marriage accusing him of being an impersonator. Dejected, he kidnapped the woman and confined her to his residence in Cuttack during October.

Later, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her. He also recorded the crime on his mobile phone and tried to blackmail her into marrying. He also threatened to make the video viral if she refused, stated police quoting the FIR which was filed by the victim six months back. “After collecting evidence, a case was registered on February 2 in Markat Nagar police station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” said additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra.

CUTTACK: A 33-year-old man, who faked as a scientist with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), allegedly raped the woman he was supposed to marry after the latter’s parents called off their wedding. Markat Nagar police on Sunday arrested Abinash Mishra on charges of kidnapping and raping a 23-year-old woman from Jajpur. As per the complaint, the victim’s family had come to know Mishra had posted false information about his employment status on the matrimonial site. When they called off the wedding, he allegedly abducted the woman and raped her. He also recorded the act on his mobile phone and blackmailed the victim. The accused was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint several months after the alleged sexual assault.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mishra who hails from Jajpur town resides at Bima Bihar locality in CDA-Sector-9 area of the city while the victim is a native of Athagarh town.According to police sources, the accused faking as an ICMR scientist had got close to the woman after they connected on the matrimonial site last year. Meanwhile, victim’s family verified Mishra’s false matrimonial profile and broke off the marriage accusing him of being an impersonator. Dejected, he kidnapped the woman and confined her to his residence in Cuttack during October. Later, the accused took her to a hotel and raped her. He also recorded the crime on his mobile phone and tried to blackmail her into marrying. He also threatened to make the video viral if she refused, stated police quoting the FIR which was filed by the victim six months back. “After collecting evidence, a case was registered on February 2 in Markat Nagar police station and the accused was arrested on Sunday,” said additional DCP Anil Kumar Mishra.