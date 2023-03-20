Odisha to deploy separate agencies to manage Bhubaneswar, Cuttack bus terminals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to deploy separate agencies for providing comprehensive facility management services (CFMS) at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT).

At a high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, it has been decided to go for selection of partner agencies for operation and maintenance and revenue collection separately instead of selecting a single agency for both the purposes.

While the ISBT project with 300 parking spaces being implemented by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.5 acre of land at a cost of Rs 180 crore is nearing completion, the Rs 84 crore CNBT is expected to be ready in next few months.

A technical committee constituted for finalisation of request for proposal (RFP) documents and to monitor the bid process for selection of CFMS agency has approved the provisions of the RFP documents and directed to initiate the bid process at the earliest for operation and maintenance of both the terminals.

A Transport department official said the proposed contract period for the selected CFMS agency will be five years. It has been decided that the CFMS agency will be brought on board prior to the operationalisation of the terminals for smooth operation and maintenance of the facilities.

“The implementing authorities will work out PPP models for the collection of revenue from renting/licensing the commercial spaces, advertisement fees and parking fees within the terminals. They can engage single or multiple agencies as suitable for the collection of revenue from the activities in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.

The BDA, CDA, Commissioner of Police and STA officials have been asked to consult with the stakeholders for the finalisation of the entry and parking fee to be charged from the bus owners.

The chief secretary also asked to relinquish a land area of 16.95 acre belonging to other departments to the Revenue department for the eventual transfer of the land parcels to the Housing and Urban Development department or CDA for the CNBT.

It was decided that the land area of 1.88 acres reserved for monetisation will be transferred to CDA on a free hold basis while the rest of the land parcels will be alienated in the name of the H&UD department.

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to deploy separate agencies for providing comprehensive facility management services (CFMS) at Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT). At a high level meeting chaired by chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, it has been decided to go for selection of partner agencies for operation and maintenance and revenue collection separately instead of selecting a single agency for both the purposes. While the ISBT project with 300 parking spaces being implemented by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) over 15.5 acre of land at a cost of Rs 180 crore is nearing completion, the Rs 84 crore CNBT is expected to be ready in next few months.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A technical committee constituted for finalisation of request for proposal (RFP) documents and to monitor the bid process for selection of CFMS agency has approved the provisions of the RFP documents and directed to initiate the bid process at the earliest for operation and maintenance of both the terminals. A Transport department official said the proposed contract period for the selected CFMS agency will be five years. It has been decided that the CFMS agency will be brought on board prior to the operationalisation of the terminals for smooth operation and maintenance of the facilities. “The implementing authorities will work out PPP models for the collection of revenue from renting/licensing the commercial spaces, advertisement fees and parking fees within the terminals. They can engage single or multiple agencies as suitable for the collection of revenue from the activities in a fair and transparent manner,” he said. The BDA, CDA, Commissioner of Police and STA officials have been asked to consult with the stakeholders for the finalisation of the entry and parking fee to be charged from the bus owners. The chief secretary also asked to relinquish a land area of 16.95 acre belonging to other departments to the Revenue department for the eventual transfer of the land parcels to the Housing and Urban Development department or CDA for the CNBT. It was decided that the land area of 1.88 acres reserved for monetisation will be transferred to CDA on a free hold basis while the rest of the land parcels will be alienated in the name of the H&UD department.