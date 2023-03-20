Home States Odisha

Rourkela 's only commercial flight ATR-72 operational after halt over poor visibility

Published: 20th March 2023 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: ATR-72 aircraft of Alliance Air, the only commercial flight to Rourkela city, resumed its function on Sunday after three days of poor visibility prevented its operation. Sources said the disruption occurred because the airport lacked Instrumental Landing System (ILS) and night landing facility.

Though Alliance Air launched flight service on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route on January 7 for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, flight service remained disrupted on several occasions since February.

According to information, the decision has been taken for equipping the airport with ILS and the required fund is available with the Airport Authority of India (AAI), but system installation is lingering as both AAI and SAIL are yet to finalise the technicalities.

Meanwhile, the AAI is also under scanner as the promised service on the Rourkela-Kolkata route is yet to become a reality despite Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia’s announcement that a 19-seater aircraft would be operational on the Rourkela-Kolkata route from February.

“It took several years for AAI to modify the airport for licence upgradation from ATR 2B to ATR 2C so that ATR-72 can be made operational but no action has yet been taken for equipping the airport with ILS and night landing facility,” rued former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India (SEFI) Bimal Bisi.

Bisi further pointed out that the Alliance Air flight witnessed a regular seat occupancy of 75-80 per cent despite its odd evening departure.“Since the weather was cloudy, many passengers were not sure if the aircraft would run on the day as most did not have concrete information of the same until the last moment. At least 20 passengers did not turn up for travel despite payment and so the aircraft left with just 35 passengers,” he added. Meanwhile, Rourkela Bikash Manch convenor Suman Dutta demanded that the AAI made the airport fully operational soon.

