‘Shiksha Ankur’ for developing students’ concepts in Odisha schools

The schools have been asked to conduct various innovative activities every 15 days, and the flagship programme was implemented six months back.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: In a bid to encourage students of classes I to V to learn foundational mathematical concepts like basic literacy and numeracy through innovative activities, the Kandhmal administration has implemented ‘Shiksha Ankur’ programme in all the primary schools of the district.

“It is an informal way of teaching which creates interest among students indirectly on related topics through joyful and participatory methodologies,” said Phulbani collector Asish Iswar Patil. Through the programme, the students will be encouraged to participate in various activities and share their experiences on day-to-day life by building a helpful environment.

For understanding mathematics, the students are being taught addition, subtraction, multiplication and division and ways to exchange different coins and rupees, which are being taught through an artificial haat (market) constructed on the school premises.

The students also learn about weight and measuring tools through ‘Nikiti Khela’. They are also being taught measurement of various article units (units of measurement like mm, centimetre, metre, kilometre, millilitre, litre, foot, and inch) and ways to measure different types of articles.

In a bid to understand the other social aspects, the students are interacting with guests like doctors, lawyers, police and other professionals who visit the schools. “The students will know about various professions and create their aspirations for the future,” said district education officer Pramod Sarangi.

Besides developing the inner abilities of the student, other activities like sound games, Mo Paribesh, art and crafts by using waste paper and picture reading are being done regularly, he said. The schools have been asked to conduct various innovative activities every 15 days, and the flagship programme was implemented six months back.

