Home States Odisha

World Sparrow Day: Threatened species cries for conservation

In Purunabandha village, where the house sparrow population was just seven in 2007, has now crossed over 400.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As house sparrows become a rare sight in most places of Odisha these days, conservationists demand adequate measures including state bird tags to protect the species. Rabindra Nath Sahu, who has been working relentlessly for the conservation of the house sparrows in his seaside village Purunabandha in Ganjam for over a decade, said the bird population has grown marginally in some parts of the state due to the efforts at local level. However, it is not sufficient.

The state government should consider if the threatened bird species could be declared as one of the state birds and work out a plan for its conservation, he said.A large number of children of the present generation in the state may not even know if such a bird exists, Sahu said. Conservation of the species through the distribution of artificial nests and earthen pots has helped in reviving the population of the species. However, it needs to be scaled up in which the state government’s support plays a key role, Sahu said. Sahu started the drive from Purunabandha village in 2007 and it has now spread to over 17 districts.

In Purunabandha village, where the house sparrow population was just seven in 2007, has now crossed over 400. Some other places have also seen a growth in population of the bird.  “We, however, have managed to sustain this drive only with the help of a few conservationists at the local level. This must be scaled up and requires state support,” he said.

To mark World Sparrow Day on Monday, Sahu said the Rushikulya Sea Turtle Protection Committee members will organise an awareness programme among school children and also distribute artificial nests among villagers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Sparrow Day sparrows in Odisha
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp