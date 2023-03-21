Home States Odisha

Baramunda ISBT to be ready by June this year

Published: 21st March 2023 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar used for representational purpose only.

Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar used for representational purpose only. (File Photo: Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited Baramunda inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) project in the capital city is likely to be completed within the first quarter of 2023-24, senior officials said after chief secretary PK Jena’s stock-taking visit to the site on Monday. 

Chief secretary PK Jena and transport
commissioner Arun Bothra at the site

Officials of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), the implementing authority for the project, said the chief secretary reviewed the final phase of the work and asked everyone to ensure that the project work is completed within the fixed timeline. 

The chief secretary said the bus terminal project is a crucial component of the state transportation infrastructure and will significantly improve the connectivity and convenience for commuters.
He asked officials to ensure that all safety and quality standards are strictly adhered to during the construction process.

During the visit he was briefed on the current status of the project, including the construction of the terminal building, parking facilities, bus bays and other ancillary structures. BDA officials informed him that the construction work is progressing as per schedule, and efforts are on for completing the project within the stipulated time frame. “Steps are being taken to complete the project work in next two months,” said a senior official from the agency. 

The BDA is implementing the project over 15.5 acres of land. Transport commissioner Arun Bothra, OSRTC chairman and MD Diptesh Kumar Pattnayak, BDA vice-chairman Balwant Singh, Khurda collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy and other senior officials from BDA and CRUT were present during the on-site review of the project.

