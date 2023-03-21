Home States Odisha

Buzz over Mamata, Naveen meet, BJD says nothing political

Mamata has already met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav last Friday in Kolkata before her three-day visit to Odisha.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As several regional political parties are seeking a common ground before the 2024 general elections, the meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik scheduled on Thursday here has assumed significance.

Mamata has already met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav last Friday in Kolkata before her three-day visit to Odisha. Though the meeting between the two leaders was informal and private, sources maintained that broad contours of an anti-BJP front minus the Congress was discussed.

Sources in the BJD maintained that the regional outfit does not have any common ground with Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party except the fact that all three parties do not belong to any alliance. The BJD has never belonged to any anti-BJP or anti-Congress group and there is no possibility of the party getting into one before the 2024 elections. 

The West Bengal Chief Minister, a devotee of Lord Jagannath, will offer prayers at the Srimandir on March 22. Her visit from March 21 is being billed as a private visit to Odisha. BJD sources also maintained that the West Bengal CM will meet Naveen, but no politics will be discussed. She will meet Naveen at Naveen Nivas in the morning of March 23 before leaving for Kolkata on the same day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Naveen Patnaik BJD
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp