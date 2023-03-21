Home States Odisha

Collectors given full charge of Ama Hospital projects

The state government on Monday delegated full power to the district collectors for administrative approval of all expenditure under the newly launched Ama Hospital scheme. 

Published: 21st March 2023

By Express News Service

Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said apart from the collectors, the District Level Committee (DLC) of each district has been authorised to select the implementing agencies following prescribed transparent procedure for timely completion of the projects under the Ama Hospital scheme, a 5T initiative of the Health department.  

Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit said the DLCs will analyse the project and execute modalities to ensure quality of work and timely completion of the project. The committee will take monthly review of the progress through field visit and spot verification.

