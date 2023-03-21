CPM ups the ante against Koida BDO

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: CPM workers locked the Koida block office on Monday demanding the immediate transfer of BDO Pallavirani Raj. Work in the block office came to a standstill as no employee could enter the locked premises. Bonai MLA Laxman Munda, who led the agitation, also announced to resort to an economic blockade on Tuesday.

Addressing a protest meeting near the block office, Munda said as part of the economic blockade, CPM workers will disrupt the transportation of minerals. The CPM has been demanding the transfer of Koida block development officer Pallavirani Raj alleging her involvement in corruption and nepotism. From March 14, the party workers are staging protests at the Koida block headquarters.

MLA Munda said after he raised the issue in Odisha Assembly, the opposition members expressed solidarity with him. Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha has assured him to take up the matter with the government while Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari promised action against the BDO after inquiry, he said.

“The BDO faces serious charges of corruption, nepotism and high-handedness. Despite resentment of the public and block office staff against her, the administration is yet to take any action on the matter. Since 2021, several protests have been held against the BDO. Even the district administration was informed about her activities but to no avail,” alleged the CPM legislator.

In a parallel development, employees of Koida block office submitted a petition to chief executive officer of Sundargarh zilla parishad Manoj Satyaban Mahajan accusing the BDO of frequently misbehaving with them.

Despite repeated attempts, BDO Raj was not available for comment. However, she had earlier refuted the allegations of corruption. Sources said the BDO has been posted in Koida since 2019. In October 2021, her transfer was abruptly cancelled on personal grounds.

