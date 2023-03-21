Home States Odisha

Dhinkia farmers worry over frequent animal intrusion in croplands

Farmers of Dhinkia panchayat are now  spending sleepless nights as their crops are facing destruction at the hands of wild animals on a regular basis.

Published: 21st March 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

The deputy managed to retrieve the soggy paperwork before the animal scampered off. (Representational Photo | AP)

Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Farmers of Dhinkia panchayat are now spending sleepless nights as their crops are facing destruction at the hands of wild animals on a regular basis. After their betel vines were cleared to pave way for the proposed steel plant by JSW, the locals had shifted to paddy and vegetables. Since there was no other means of sustenance, most farmers started growing paddy, green gram and vegetables on their private lands.

Paddy crop destroyed by wild animals 

However, due to the clearance of forests for the project, many wild animals like deer and boars which inhabited the nearby jungles, started making way into these farmlands in search of food and water.
“We lost our betel vines because of the steel plant project. Some of us have not yet received compensation and since the plant is yet to be established, we don’t have any employment aid from the company as yet. So we cultivated paddy and other crops for our livelihood but now even they are being destroyed by the wild animals,” said the farmers of Dhinkia panchayat.

Bijay Das, a farmer from Dhinkia said he had cultivated paddy on three-acre land by taking private loans but his crops are being regularly destroyed by wild animals which intrude into the agriculture fields in search of food. “It will be very difficult for me to pay off my loans now,” he added. Village leader Nirvya Samantray said that both the administration and Forest department were apprised of the issue several times in the past but there was no response from their end.

Kujang range officer Ranjan Kumar Mishra and Rajnagar divisional forest officer SG Yadav were meanwhile not available to comment on the issue.  Sources said the administration, after receiving nod from the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) in 2019 for clearance of forests for the proposed project, began demolishing the 2900 acre forest cover under Dhinkia panchayat for the purpose. During that time, betel vines in the area were also destroyed leaving farmers without any alternative means of livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhinkia farmers animal intrusion
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp