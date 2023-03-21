Home States Odisha

HSC exam concludes, evaluation from April 3

“Evaluation of answer scripts will commence from April 3 at 56 evaluation centres across the state.

Published: 21st March 2023

The dates for form fill-up for the Annual Plus II Examinations-2021 will be issued soon.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Amid allegations of question paper goof-up, the summative assessment-2 of High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations, conducted simultaneously by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha concluded on Monday.  

“Evaluation of answer scripts will commence from April 3 at 56 evaluation centres across the state. The Board will try to declare the result within 45 days,” said BSE president Ramasish Hazra.  Around 15,000 to 17,000 teachers will be engaged as chief examiners, deputy chief examiners, assistant examiners and scrutinisers for carrying out the evaluation which is expected to be completed within 10 to 12 days. Efforts will be made to declare the results as soon as possible, he stated. 

Refuting allegations of leakage of question papers except some errors in the social science paper, which is being taken care of by the Board, Hazra said some miscreants had deliberately made the subjective questions viral on social media to tarnish the Board’s image. 

At least 244 students were booked for resorting to unfair means during the current year’s examination against 272 last year.  “We have also initiated disciplinary action against 10 persons including a centre superintendent and some assistant teachers for irregularities in conducting the examination in violation the Board’s guidelines,” said Hazra. 

At least 5,41,247 candidates including 5,32,603 of class X, 3,627 of Madhyama and 5,017 of SOSC had filled up forms for appearing the examinations conducted in 3,218 centres including 3,031 for HSC, 121 for Madhyama and 66 for SOSC across the state from March 10 to March 20.

