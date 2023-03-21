Home States Odisha

Joshi informs RS of gold deposits in Deogarh

Published: 21st March 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi

Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: UNION Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha about the presence of gold in Adash block of Deogarh district of the state.

In a written reply, Joshi said the Geological Survey of India (GSI) during field season programme (FSP) 2018-19 carried out general exploration (G2) for base metal in Adash block.

The survey revealed presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper. He said GSI has established an indicated resource of 0.90 tonne at 0.97 parts per million of ores of gold in Adash block.

“The geological report has been handed over to the government of Odisha for auction. After auction of the block, the indicated resource may be upgraded to mineable reserve by successful bidders,” he added.

TAGS
Pralhad Joshi Deogarh district gold GSI
Comments

