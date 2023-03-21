Home States Odisha

Naveen okays renovation plans of 3 temples

CHIEF Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the master plans for development of three Shakti shrines in the state.

Published: 21st March 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday approved the master plans for the development of three Shakti shrines in the state. The temples to be developed under the 5T programme are Maa Mangala temple at Kakatpur, Maa Ugratara temple at Bhusandpur and Maa Bhagabati temple at Banpur. The Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) has been assigned execution of the projects.

As per the master plans, the entire floor area of the Maa Mangala temple premises will be constructed with Khondalite stones. Besides, the kitchen of temple will be upgraded and water drainage system put in place. A sevayat bhavan for the stay of the servitors and toilet facilities will be constructed.

Landscaping, plantation and lighting facilities will be provided around the temple to make it more attractive. The OBCC has been given a target complete the construction work in a year. Maa Bhagabati temple at Banpur will be renovated under the master plan. Facilities for the devotees for ‘parikrama’ of the temple will be created .

A multipurpose hall will be constructed while the development of roads and river banks will be undertaken. A target of 24 months has been fixed for completion of work in the temple. In Maa Ugratara temple, an arrival plaza, parking and facilities for the devotees will be constructed. Besides, landscaping, development of picnic spot and renovation of the sacred pond will be undertaken by the OBCC and completed within 18 months.

Comments

