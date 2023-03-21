Tourism dept celebrates Pakhala Divas

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 500 people were treated to a delicious platter of ‘pakhala’ to celebrate the Pakhala Divas at an event organised by the Tourism department at Pantha Nivas here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra said ‘pakhala’ is deeply embedded in Odia culture. “This simple food prepared with slightly fermented cooked rice and many of its accompaniments has nourished many generations, be it a humble farmer, a high-schooler, a pregnant mother or an officer-goer. This nutrient-rich century-old Odia food is something that we should promote and celebrate,” he said.

Chairman OTDC Lenin Mohanty highlighted the importance of ‘pakhala’ in the Jagannath culture. while Tourism director Sachin R Jadhav drew parallels between south-east Asian cuisines and ‘pakhala’.

BHUBANESWAR: Over 500 people were treated to a delicious platter of ‘pakhala’ to celebrate the Pakhala Divas at an event organised by the Tourism department at Pantha Nivas here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra said ‘pakhala’ is deeply embedded in Odia culture. “This simple food prepared with slightly fermented cooked rice and many of its accompaniments has nourished many generations, be it a humble farmer, a high-schooler, a pregnant mother or an officer-goer. This nutrient-rich century-old Odia food is something that we should promote and celebrate,” he said. Chairman OTDC Lenin Mohanty highlighted the importance of ‘pakhala’ in the Jagannath culture. while Tourism director Sachin R Jadhav drew parallels between south-east Asian cuisines and ‘pakhala’. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });