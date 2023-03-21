Unseasonal showers take a toll on crops in coastal districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE: Untimely rains coupled with hailstorms for the last three days have dashed the hopes of a large number of farmers who were expecting bumper vegetable and moong (green gram) crops in the coastal district of Kendrapara.

Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Aul, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks as rains continue to lash several parts of the district.

Biswanath Behera, a farmer of Kusuepala village, said the moong crops were in the harvesting stage when the rains arrived. “The next two weeks are very crucial. Now, we are worried that the moong quality will deteriorate with the soaking of our crops,” he added.

The unseasonal rain has also taken a toll on vegetable cultivation in the district. Manas Rout, a vegetable grower of Pattamundai, said the untimely showers have damaged brinjal, tomato and okra crops over vast tracts of agricultural land in the coastal pockets. Farmers apprehend that they will incur more losses if the rainwater is not flushed out from the fields within a week.

Betel vine farms in the district have been affected too. Hundreds of betel vines have been battered by strong winds which accompanied the rains. Following the showers, the betel leaves in many farms are either rotting or have been bruised.

President of the district Krushak Sabha Gayadhar Dhal said farmers are yet to measure the extent of damage to their crops after rains and hailstorms hit the district on Saturday. “Every year, farmers face crop loss due to floods and unseasonal rains. But the authorities only pay lip service to the problems of farmers. The administration should immediately conduct a survey to assess the crop damage and provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers, he added.

Contacted, Kendrapara ADM Pitambar Samal said, “The chief district agriculture officer has been directed to submit a detailed report on the crop loss. After getting the report, we will assist the farmers who suffered losses.” Similarly in Kalahandi, the rains have caused damage to standing rabi crops at several places in the district. The unseasonal rains accompanied with strong winds have affected vegetable crops in Golamunda, Jaipatna, Junagarh, Koksara, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna blocks.

Standing crops like pulses including harvested green gram have suffered damage in some interiors pockets. Onion crops, which were in the harvesting stage, have also been affected. Now, the affected farmers are busy salvaging their yield to minimise losses. In Koraput, vegetable crops over nearly 1,000 acre of land have been damaged due to rains in the last three days. The worst-hit areas are Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Borigumma, Pottangi, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput and Kundra.

Affected farmers of these areas informed that the rains have damaged tomato, brinjal, bean, cauliflower and cabbage crops which were ready to be harvested. District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy said Koraput received around 1,400 mm rainfall in the last three days. “The revenue officials have been directed to conduct damage assessment survey across the district. After receiving the survey report, we will provide relief to the affected farmers,” he added.

pain after rain

Crops damaged in many villages of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Aul, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks in Kendrapara

Showers damage brinjal, tomato and okra crops in coastal pockets

Hundreds of betel vines battered by strong winds which accompanied the rains

Vegetable crops in Kalahandi’s Golamunda, Jaipatna, Junagarh, Koksara, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna blocks

Crops affected in Koraput’s Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Borigumma, Pottangi, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput and Kundra areas

Affected farmers busy salvaging their yield to minimise losses

