Home States Odisha

Unseasonal showers take a toll on crops in coastal districts of Odisha

Standing crops of vegetables and pulses damaged in Kendrapara, Kalahandi and Koraput districts due to rains

Published: 21st March 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer trying to salvage his inundated crop in Koraput’s Podaguda area I EXPRESS

A farmer trying to salvage his inundated crop in Koraput’s Podaguda area I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE: Untimely rains coupled with hailstorms for the last three days have dashed the hopes of a large number of farmers who were expecting bumper vegetable and moong (green gram) crops in the coastal district of Kendrapara.

Complaints of crop damage have been pouring in from many villages of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Aul, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks as rains continue to lash several parts of the district.
Biswanath Behera, a farmer of Kusuepala village, said the moong crops were in the harvesting stage when the rains arrived. “The next two weeks are very crucial. Now, we are worried that the moong quality will deteriorate with the soaking of our crops,” he added.

The unseasonal rain has also taken a toll on vegetable cultivation in the district. Manas Rout, a vegetable grower of Pattamundai, said the untimely showers have damaged brinjal, tomato and okra crops over vast tracts of agricultural land in the coastal pockets. Farmers apprehend that they will incur more losses if the rainwater is not flushed out from the fields within a week.

Betel vine farms in the district have been affected too. Hundreds of betel vines have been battered by strong winds which accompanied the rains. Following the showers, the betel leaves in many farms are either rotting or have been bruised. 

President of the district Krushak Sabha Gayadhar Dhal said farmers are yet to measure the extent of damage to their crops after rains and hailstorms hit the district on Saturday. “Every year, farmers face crop loss due to floods and unseasonal rains. But the authorities only pay lip service to the problems of farmers. The administration should immediately conduct a survey to assess the crop damage and provide adequate compensation to the affected farmers, he added.

Contacted, Kendrapara ADM Pitambar Samal said, “The chief district agriculture officer has been directed to submit a detailed report on the crop loss. After getting the report, we will assist the farmers who suffered losses.” Similarly in Kalahandi, the rains have caused damage to standing rabi crops at several places in the district. The unseasonal rains accompanied with strong winds have affected vegetable crops in Golamunda, Jaipatna, Junagarh, Koksara, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna blocks. 

Standing crops like pulses including harvested green gram have suffered damage in some interiors pockets. Onion crops, which were in the harvesting stage, have also been affected. Now, the affected farmers are busy salvaging their yield to minimise losses. In Koraput, vegetable crops over nearly 1,000 acre of land have been damaged due to rains in the last three days. The worst-hit areas are Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Borigumma, Pottangi, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput and Kundra.

Affected farmers of these areas informed that the rains have damaged tomato, brinjal, bean, cauliflower and cabbage crops which were ready to be harvested. District emergency officer Gyanajeet Tripathy said Koraput received around 1,400 mm rainfall in the last three days. “The revenue officials have been directed to conduct damage assessment survey across the district. After receiving the survey report, we will provide relief to the affected farmers,” he added.

pain after rain

Crops damaged in many villages of Mahakalapada, Rajnagar, Marsaghai, Aul, Rajkanika and Garadapur blocks in Kendrapara

Showers damage brinjal, tomato and okra crops in coastal pockets

Hundreds of betel vines battered by strong winds which accompanied the rains

Vegetable crops in Kalahandi’s Golamunda, Jaipatna, Junagarh, Koksara, Dharamgarh and Bhawanipatna blocks

Crops affected in Koraput’s Jeypore, Dasmantpur, Borigumma, Pottangi, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput and Kundra areas

Affected farmers busy salvaging their yield to minimise losses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
unseasonal rain crop damage hailstorm
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp