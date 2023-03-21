Woman alleges baby missing, hospital says not pregnant

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a strange turn of events, a couple alleged its newborn went missing moments after delivery at the Mathili sub-divisional hospital on Sunday while the hospital authorities rejected the claim saying, the woman was not even pregnant.

Kaushalya Bhumia I EXPRESS

Kaushalya Bhumia, a resident of Birenpalli village in Mathili block, was reportedly rushed to the hospital by her husband Bandhu Pati after she complained of labour pain. Kaushalya lost consciousness upon reaching the hospital. 

However, when she regained her senses, she alleged that the ‘newborn’ was missing. When she asked the hospital staff, they said she had no baby in her womb as she was not pregnant. Kaushalya was told her abdomen had swollen due to a gastric disorder. 

However, Kaushalya said she was pregnant and issued a Janani Surakshya card. She also stated that the ASHA attending her had said that her baby was doing well.  Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Praful Nanda denied the allegations and said Kaushalya had undergone family planning surgery in 2017 and was not pregnant. 

“After she (Kaushalya) arrived at Mathili sub-divisional hospital, the gynaecologist conducted an ultrasound on her only to find she was not pregnant,” he said. Police have been informed about the incident and the couple was sent to the district headquarters hospital for further examinations, the CDMO added. 

