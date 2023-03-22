50 injured in bee attack in Odisha village 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: At least 50 people sustained injuries, two including a sarpanch grievously, after being attacked by a swarm of bees in a weekly market at Dohelpada village under Khariar block here on Tuesday.

The seriously injured victims are Jamkhunta sarpanch Uddhaba Behera and a local from Bankapur village Garra Hans. While sarpanch Behera was taken to the Sindhekela community health centre, Hans was rushed to the Khariar sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Around 30 people who sustained minor injuries visited the hospital in Bolangir while the rest 20 were rushed to a hospital in Nuapada. Sources said all of them are stable and were sent back home after being provided with necessary treatment.

