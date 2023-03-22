Home States Odisha

CUO faculty crisis may end in two months

Besides, it will appoint 95 technical staff and fill up other positions like deputy registrar and controller of examinations.

An aerial view of Central University of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Facing serious faculty crunch for a long time, the new academic session is set to bring a new ray of hope for students of the Central University of Odisha. The university had released an advertisement for filling up 87 vacant faculty positions - professor (14), assistant professor (45), associate professor (28) - last month and it plans to complete the recruitment process within the next two months. Besides, it will appoint 95 technical staff and fill up other positions like deputy registrar and controller of examinations.

At present, the 14 departments in the university have only 17 regular faculty against the sanctioned strength of 154, which puts the vacancy percentage at 89 per cent, one of the highest amongst 45 central higher education institutions. Although the university was opened in 2009 along with 14 other central universities, it did not witness any recruitment due to the absence of a regular vice-chancellor (VC).

The last VC, appointed in 2019, Prof I Ramabrahman, remained ill and operated from Hyderabad till his death in July, 2021. Prior to him, Prof Sachi Mohanty had resigned before his tenure ended. Following the appointment of Prof Chakradhar Tripathi as the VC in September last, the vacancies were notified for appointment a month back. Official sources said the recruitment drive will be completed before the beginning of the new academic session. Apart from the 17 regular faculty members, visiting professors, contractual and guest faculty are managing the show at the university.

This apart, the Central University will open seven new departments from the new session. Officials said the new PG departments would be of physics, chemistry, biology, zoology, physical education and applied psychology. For the seven departments, another 49 faculty members will be appointed soon. “We have plans to open 14 more departments and the seven will be opened in the first phase,” said the VC.

 87 faculty positions to be filled up
 Hiring 95 technical staff, also for positions of deputy registrar and controller of examinations
 7 new depts to open from new session
 For the new depts, another 49 faculty members will be appointed

