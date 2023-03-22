Home States Odisha

L&T to set up skill hub at Badampahar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: L&T has collaborated with the non-profit SLS Trust for setting up a skill training hub at Badampahar in the Mayurbhanj district. Shyamcharan-Lakshman-Sippun (SLS) Trust, Pahadpur named after the late husband and two sons of President Droupadi Murmu runs a residential school and is working towards promoting the use of technology and expanding the infrastructural facilities.

The proposed skill training hub will impart training to youth in basic construction skills such as masonry, bar bending, plumbing, pipe-welding and scaffolding. Training will also be imparted in computer basics, coding and digital skills.

President of L&T-run non-profit Prayas Trust Meena Subrahmanyan said the facility will comprise classrooms, state-of-the-art simulators, yards for practical training, and residential accommodation for the trainees.

The hub to be established in a predominantly tribal area will provide the much-needed opportunity for tribal and rural youth to equip themselves with market-ready skills, giving them a springboard to access better careers and move up in life.

L&T’s CSR head Mabel Abraham signed the MoU with managing trustee of SLS Trust Itishree Murmu in the presence of CEO and MD of L&T SN Subrahmanyan and a trustee of SLS Trust Subodh Kumar.

