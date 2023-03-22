Oppn’s lawlessness charge is insult to Odisha’s peace-loving people: CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the Opposition onslaught over the murder of Health minister Naba Kishore Das and deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday launched a strong counter-attack in the Assembly stating such statements are an insult to the peace-loving people of Odisha.

Rebutting all Opposition allegations while replying to the discussion on the Home department budget, the chief minister referred to the all-round growth of Odisha in the industrial, agriculture and other sectors and asked them to keep these things in mind while talking about lawlessness in the state.

He said the state attracts one of the highest industrial investments in the country. “Getting investment is a direct reflection of the law and order situation. No investor comes for investing his hard-earned money if the situation is not good,” he stated.

The chief minister said that the first remark of an investor whom he meets during the Make-In-Odisha conclaves is about peace prevailing in Odisha. “They say we are happy to come and invest because of the law and order situation and peaceful nature of the state.”

Growth and revenue generation are directly linked to the law and order situation of the state, the chief minister said and added Odisha has recorded the highest growth rate on a continuous basis. “Our railways makes one of the highest profits in the country and there is absolutely no problem in the transport situation in the state, which is also an indicator,” he stated.

Accusing the Opposition of lying for narrow political gains, Naveen pointed at smooth conduct of all major events like hockey World Cup, Rath Yatra, elections and examinations. Odisha has also been the best in handling specific issues like communal harmony, Left Wing extremism or labour-related issues, he added.

The chief minister also lashed out at the Opposition over the murder of health minister Naba Kishore Das saying the government has followed all scientific procedures involving professional agencies, including those from other states and Centre. The entire investigation is being monitored by a retired high court judge appointed by the Orissa High Court itself.

The Opposition charges about the ongoing investigation and that the government is hiding facts is deplorable and smacks of political opportunism, he stated.The chief minister assured the people that in all the sensational cases alleged by the Opposition, justice will be done and the culprits will be convicted.

“When that happens people will judge the narrow political mindset of the opposition,” he added. He also announced that the state government is committed to improve the delivery of police service to the citizens and further improve the functioning of police stations. To augment the capacity of the state police, 36 police stations were recently created and upgraded. About 2,200 posts under various ranks have been recently created for further strengthening of police force. At present, recruitment process is going on to fill up more than 6500 posts in police, prisons and fire services.

