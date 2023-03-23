Home States Odisha

8 held for selling fake HSC question papers in Odisha

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Kesinga police of Kalahandi arrested eight persons for allegedly selling fake question papers to students during the High School Certificate (HSC) examination on Tuesday.The arrested persons include 63-year-old Pranabandhu Sahu, the owner of a private High school at Rupra. At least 22 mobile phones, five PCUs, a pen drive, fake question papers and `18,950 cash were recovered from them.

The accused were reportedly selling fake question papers to students outside examination centres claiming those to be genuine.

Sources said during inspection of different examination centres, district education officer Susanta Chopdar detected circulation of fake question papers and reported the matter to the Kalahandi SP. Subsequently, police launched an investigation and arrested the eight persons. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

