Carried on cart by husband, accident-victim loses life in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In a heart rending incident, a critically-injured woman was rushed to the nearby Dharmashala community health centre on a peanut selling cart by her husband allegedly due to the failure of an ambulance to reach her.

Hit by a speeding vehicle on the NH-16 on the outskirts of Jaraka Bazaar on Wednesday, a seriously injured Gedi Guin (50) of Kumari village was pushed by her husband Aranya on the cart all the way to the CHC. However, doctors at the CHC declared her brought dead.

Aranya, who earns livelihood by selling peanuts alleged that the ambulance did not reach the mishap spot even after repeated calls. “I called the 108 ambulance soon after the accident. But the ambulance did not arrive for 25 minutes despite repeated calls. As I am poor and had no money to hire a private vehicle, I carried my wife on my cart to the hospital,” rued Aranya.

He said had the ambulance arrived the spot on time, Gedi probably could have been saved. Gedi’s body was seized and sent for postmortem. Meanwhile, Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said he has ordered a probe into the incident.

