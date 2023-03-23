Centre has released pending MDM funds for Odisha: Pradhan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The pending second installment of PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals in the state has been released by the Ministry of Education for 2022-23. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Rs 283.78 crore has been provided to the state government under the second tranche of the scheme.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on delay behind the sanction, the Union Minister informed that for 2022-23 financial year, the Centre had earmarked Rs 906.95 crore for the scheme in Odisha. Of this, Central share was Rs 575.98 crore and State was Rs 330.97 crore. In the first phase, the Centre provided Rs 279.95 crore and State had a pending amount of Rs 8 crore from the previous year’s PM-POSHAN budget, the Minister wrote.

In October last year, the Centre raised the scheme’s cumulative expense by 9.67 pc. As a result of which, Centre’s share rose to Rs 596.75 crore and State’s share stood at Rs 344.24 crore. The Union Minister said that accordingly, the state had to increase its funding for mid-day meals. “However, as it did not make any provision for additional funds, there was a deficit of Rs 33.31 crore in the Central share and Rs 17.68 crore in state share,” he said.

Pradhan further informed that the School and Mass Education department of government of Odisha had in March this year expressed its inability for meeting the additional expenses. As per the Project Approval Board’s approval, the state in the second installment of PM-POSHAN should get Rs 308.79 crore but as the state government did not arrange the additional funds, it was provided Rs 283.78 crore, he said.

A week back, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had written to the Union Education Minister requesting him to release the pending PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals.

