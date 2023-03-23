Home States Odisha

Centre has released pending MDM funds for Odisha: Pradhan

Pradhan further informed that the School and Mass Education department of government of Odisha had in March this year expressed its inability for meeting the additional expenses.

Published: 23rd March 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The pending second installment of PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals in the state has been released by the Ministry of Education for 2022-23. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that Rs 283.78 crore has been provided to the state government under the second tranche of the scheme.

In a letter to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on delay behind the sanction, the Union Minister informed that for 2022-23 financial year, the Centre had earmarked Rs 906.95 crore for the scheme in Odisha. Of this, Central share was Rs 575.98 crore and State was Rs 330.97 crore. In the first phase, the Centre provided Rs 279.95 crore and State had a pending amount of Rs 8 crore from the previous year’s PM-POSHAN budget, the Minister wrote.

In October last year, the Centre raised the scheme’s cumulative expense by 9.67 pc. As a result of which, Centre’s share rose to Rs 596.75 crore and State’s share stood at Rs 344.24 crore. The Union Minister said that accordingly, the state had to increase its funding for mid-day meals. “However, as it did not make any provision for additional funds, there was a deficit of Rs 33.31 crore in the Central share and Rs 17.68 crore in state share,” he said.

Pradhan further informed that the School and Mass Education department of government of Odisha had in March this year expressed its inability for meeting the additional expenses. As per the Project Approval Board’s approval, the state in the second installment of PM-POSHAN should get Rs 308.79 crore but as the state government did not arrange the additional funds, it was provided Rs 283.78 crore, he said.

A week back, the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash had written to the Union Education Minister requesting him to release the pending PM-POSHAN funds for provision of mid-day meals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-POSHAN Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp