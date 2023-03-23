Home States Odisha

Mamata Banerjee visits Srimandir, inspects proposed Bengal Niwas site

Mamata, however, avoided the question on discussions with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over forming a Third Front saying this was not the appropriate time to speak on political issues. 

Mamata addressing mediapersons outside Srimandir on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PURI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Sri Jagannath temple and offered prayers to the Trinity on Wednesday. Accompanied by her family priest Jagannath Swain Mahapatra, Mamata entered the Srimandir amid tight security. She also offered prayers to goddess Vimala, Mahalaxmi and other deities in the temple complex.

She witnessed the flag changing ceremony on the 214 feet high Nilachakra, the metal wheel atop the 12th century shrine. Servitors fixed a new flag sponsored by Mamata on the mast of Nilachakra.  A pattachitra of the Trinity and holy ‘Khandua’ (used cloth of the deities) were presented to the West Bengal CM by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). 

Addressing mediapersons outside the Srimandir, the Trinamool Congress supremo said Odisha and West Bengal are two sister states which share a strong cultural bond. Most people of West Bengal visit Puri. Lord Jagannath is worshipped in most of the Bengali households.

Mamata, however, avoided the question on discussions with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over forming a Third Front saying this was not the appropriate time to speak on political issues. Earlier on the day, Mamata visited the proposed site for Bengal Niwas at Sipasarubali in Puri. Odisha government has identified land in the area for construction of a guesthouse for tourists and pilgrims of West Bengal.

She held discussion with state government officials on the development of the area. The officials explained that the greenfield airport at Puri will come up near the site. Roads and bridges will also be constructed to connect the area with the town. After visiting the site, Mamata said she found the place suitable. “I will meet Naveen Patnaik tomorrow (Thursday). We will hold discussion to finalise the land,” she added.

The Bengal CM was accompanied by Odisha Chief Secretary PK Jena, Puri collector Samarth Verma and other district officials. The district administration made elaborate security arrangements for Mamata’s visit. 

