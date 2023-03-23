Odisha: After woman, tiger ‘preys’ on calf; villagers in terror 

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Two days after an elderly woman was killed by a suspected Royal Bengal Tiger at Jalmadei village within Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, a calf suspectedly fell prey to the big cat on Tuesday sparking panic among locals.

Ramsingh Barik, a local said the tiger entered his cowshed on the wee hours and dragged the calf outside.

The carcass of the calf, later found a few metres from the shed, bore injury marks but had not been eaten by the tiger. Following the incident, the villagers remained confined to their homes. “The villagers, most of whom are daily wagers and mahul flower collectors, are in panic. Due to the fear of the tiger, the villagers are not venturing out for work,” Barik said.

However, forest officials did not confirm if the calf was killed by the tiger. Forest ranger Shiba Prasad Khamari said, “Though the villagers claim the calf was killed by a tiger, no pug marks were found on the spot.” No movement of the tiger was recorded in any of the trap cameras installed in the village, he added.

Forest department sources said though no tigers have been spotted in the area in the last five years, as per a census conducted in 2020, at least eight big cats were counted at Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, which is proposed to be a tiger reserve.

NUAPADA: Two days after an elderly woman was killed by a suspected Royal Bengal Tiger at Jalmadei village within Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, a calf suspectedly fell prey to the big cat on Tuesday sparking panic among locals. Ramsingh Barik, a local said the tiger entered his cowshed on the wee hours and dragged the calf outside. The carcass of the calf, later found a few metres from the shed, bore injury marks but had not been eaten by the tiger. Following the incident, the villagers remained confined to their homes. “The villagers, most of whom are daily wagers and mahul flower collectors, are in panic. Due to the fear of the tiger, the villagers are not venturing out for work,” Barik said. However, forest officials did not confirm if the calf was killed by the tiger. Forest ranger Shiba Prasad Khamari said, “Though the villagers claim the calf was killed by a tiger, no pug marks were found on the spot.” No movement of the tiger was recorded in any of the trap cameras installed in the village, he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Forest department sources said though no tigers have been spotted in the area in the last five years, as per a census conducted in 2020, at least eight big cats were counted at Sunabeda wildlife sanctuary, which is proposed to be a tiger reserve.