Odisha HC acquits man of killing wife after 12 years in prison

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After 12 years in prison, a man has been acquitted of the charge of killing his wife Padmalata by the Orissa High Court for lack of evidence.

Dhaneswar Rout, a resident of Mahipani village in Kalahandi district had allegedly killed his wife with an axe on July 1, 2010. He had presented himself at the police station with the axe and his clothes stained with blood. The FIR was lodged by his brother, Bhimsen on the same day. Dhaneswar has been in jail since his arrest in the murder case.

The additional sessions judge’s fast track court at Bhawanipatna had convicted him in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on June 29, 2011. The trial was undertaken basing on an FIR lodged in Jaipatna police station.

The division bench of Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice SK Panigrahi said, “With the obtained evidence, the accused having gone to police station with a tangia (axe), which was then seized and his wearing apparel were also seen to have been stained with blood, also appear to be doubtful and according to us it cannot be said to have been proved beyond reasonable doubt. We are therefore, of the considered view that the prosecution has failed to establish the charge against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.”

